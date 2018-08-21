CNBC: Local TV stations set for consolidation

With the breakdown of Sinclair Broadcast Group's (SBGI +2.1% ) takeover of Tribune Media (TRCO +3.3% ), local broadcast owners are again ripe for consolidation with heavy private-equity interest, CNBC's Alex Sherman says.

Sinclair, Tribune, Nexstar Media Group (NXST +3% ) and 14 stations for sale by Cox Enterprises are likely targets for P-E firms including Apollo Global Management (APO +0.6% ), Providence Equity Partners and Blackstone Group (BX -0.8% ), according to the report.

Tribune and the Cox stations are likely the two most appealing initial targets.

A midterm political ad season also argues for consolidation, making the stations' usually reliable cash generation even more so.

Sinclair is an obvious potential buyer (depending on ownership cap limitations), and Nexstar may be a buyer instead of a seller, Sherman says, having earlier bid for Tribune before the Sinclair deal. "We are a consolidator," CEO Perry Sook said during the company's earnings call.