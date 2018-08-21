Bloom Energy +12% as quiet period ends, most analysts optimistic

Bloom Energy's (BE +12% ) IPO quiet period has elapsed, and the stock his surging today after capturing a boatload of analyst initiations, including Overweight ratings with targets of $30 and $32 Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan, respectively.

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd views BE as "a true disruptor" and sees "a path to significant margin expansion and cash flow generation that is not yet reflected in the stock."

“We see a long runway for growth ahead, and don’t expect market demand to be a limiting factor for Bloom in the foreseeable future. This very large market opportunity will continue to grow for Bloom as its product costs decline and utility bills continue to rise,” Stanley's Byrd writes.

JPM's Paul Coster also initiated Bloom with a Buy-equivalent rating, saying investors have the opportunity to build positions in a company that is inflecting into profitability over the next two years and then positioned to grow sales at 25% CAGR with operating leverage for a decade, funded by positive cash flow.

On the flip side, BofA Merrill Lynch's Dumouln-Smith initiated Bloom Energy with an Underperform and $19 price target, citing high expectations and execution risks over costs and deployment. Smith told investors in a research note of his own that he expects difficulty in reducing costs by 15% and noted he believes pricing may have to be reduced further in order to meet 30%-plus deployment growth, which would significantly impact margins.