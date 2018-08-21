HPQ Silicon closes $5.25M financing

HPQ Silicon Resources (OTC:URAGF) announced the closing of financings totalling $5.25M with participation of the Quebec government.

The Quebec government subscribed to an unsecured Convertible Debenture for gross proceeds of $1.8M. The 5-year Convertible Debenture matures on August 20, 2023 and bears interest at a rate of 5% per annum.

HPQ closed the 16.25M units at $0.12 per unit private placement with PyroGenesis for a gross and net proceeds of $1.95M. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant of the Company.