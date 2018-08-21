Wood finding slow recovery in oilfield services pricing

U.K. oilfield services firm Wood Group (OTCPK:WDGJF +5.2% ) reports that it hit the top end of its forecast for H1 profit in an improving global market but says its ability to raise prices remains limited to strong U.S. shale markets.

While Wood has seen demand for services recover in its core oil and gas market over the past two years, CFO David Kemp says improvement was still only slowly showing up in the company's ability to increase prices, with U.S. shale markets 6-12 months ahead of the rest of the business.

The company says cost savings from integrating Amec Foster, which it bought last year, are now expected to total at least $210M vs. an earlier forecast of at least $170M.

Wood says H1 revenue rose 13.4% to $5.38B as demand for its oilfield services and products picked up, and its order book stood at $10.6B as of June 30, with ~85% of expected 2018 revenue delivered or secured.