Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -4% after earnings

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) records a narrow miss with its Q2 report.

Comparable restaurant revenue fell 2.6% during the quarter on a 0.7% downturn in traffic.

Restaurant labor costs improved 40 bps to 34.3% of sales.

Management noted that is peak hour performance during the quarter was disappointing.

The company pre-released Q2 numbers and posted a downward guidance revision on August 3 in a development that sent shares down by more than 20%. Even with the numbers pre-released, RRGB is down 3.55% in AH trading.

