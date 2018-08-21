BofA's Merrill Lynch plays down money-market mutual funds: WSJ

Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) Merrill Lynch brokerage subsidiary won't automatically sweep customers' cash into money-market mutual funds as of Sept. 4, moving it into deposits at affiliated banks instead, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing communications distributed to Merrill's staff on Monday.

Money-market accounts won't be "available as a sweep choice for most new accounts," according to the communication.

The yield on 100 large money-market mutual funds average 1.77% says Crane Data, which tracks returns on cash investments. By contrast, bank sweep accounts at brokerage firms pay about 0.25% on average, Crane said.

Many other brokerages, including Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), have made similar moves; in doing so, they could capture more income on cash balances for themselves.

