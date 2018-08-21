Urban Outfitters tracks higher after earnings

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) trades higher after the retailer tops Q2 estimates on the strength of a 13% increase in comparable retail segment sales.
Sales growth by brand: Free People +17%, Urban Outfitters +15%, Anthropologie Group +11%.
Gross profit improved 180 bps to 35.9% of sales off a lower level of markdown activity.
Net income rose to 9.4% of sales vs. 5.7% a year ago.
Shares of Urban Outfitters are up 1.55% in AH trading to $48.44.
