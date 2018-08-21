Fannie, Freddie pull out of single-family rental market

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC)--the government-sponsored mortgage agencies--are concluding their two-year single-family rental pilot programs, the Federal Housing Finance Agency announced.

As a result, Fannie and Freddie will end their participation in the single-family rental market except through previously existing investor programs.

“What we learned as a result of the pilots is that the larger single-family rental investor market continues to perform successfully without the liquidity provided by the Enterprises,” said FHFA Director Melvin Watt.

