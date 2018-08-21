Tech | On the Move | Earnings News

Pure Storage +7% on Q2 beats, in-line guide, cloud storage acquisition

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTGgains 7% after Q2 results that beat estimates with a 38% Y/Y revenue growth.

Revenue breakdown: Product, $241.1M (consensus: $236.2M); Support, $67.7M (consensus: $64.8M). 

Non-GAAP gross margin was 68% overall with 67.9% for Product and 68.4% for Support. 

Non-GAAP operating margin was 0.3%. 

Cash from operations totaled $8.5M. FCF (ex-ESSP) was -$18.9M.   

In-line Q3 guidance has revenue from $361 to $369M (consensus: $363.22M) with gross margin of 64.5% to 67.5%. In-line FY19 guidance has revenue of $1.35B to $1.36B (consensus: $1.36B) with gross margin of 65.5% to 67.5%. 

Acquisition: Pure Storage acquires StorReduce for undisclosed terms. StorReduce is a cloud-first, software-defined storage solution for managing large unstructured data. 

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here

Press release.    

