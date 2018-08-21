Orbcomm taps Ford as new chief financial officer

Orbcomm (NASDAQ:ORBC) has named Michael Ford as its new executive VP and chief financial officer.

The move is effective Sept. 4.

He'll oversee all financial operations, including financial planning and analysis, reporting, accounting, tax and treasury functions, as well as focus on operations management, the company says.

He most recently served as executive VP of commercial lending for Emigrant Savings Bank, the nation's biggest privately owned bank, and he's a 13-year veteran of Tyco International.

Dean Milcos, who's served as interim CFO since May, will continue as chief accounting officer.