Super Micro expects Nasdaq delisting, reports preliminary Q4; shares -15.5%

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) says it won’t meet the August 24 Nasdaq deadline to file its missing reports and regain compliance. The company expects the Nasdaq panel to begin delisting proceedings.

Super Micro was late filing its 10-K for the year ending June 30, 2017 and its 10-Q reports for the quarters ending September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2017, plus March 31, 2018.

At the same time, Super Micro announces preliminary Q4 results with net sales of $986M to $996M (prior: $800M to $860M), non-GAAP gross margin from 12.8% to 13%, and EPS from $0.75 to $0.79.

As of June 30, the company had $94.1M in cash and equivalents and $116.2M in bank debt.

Q1 guidance has net sales from $810M to $870M.