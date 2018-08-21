U.S. crude supply fell 5.2M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 5.17M barrels of oil for the week ended Aug. 17, vs. a build of 3.6M barrels in the previous week; the draw would be the largest since mid-July if confirmed by EIA data.

Gasoline reportedly shows a draw of 930K barrels and distillates show a build of 1.76M barrels.

The Cushing, Okla., hub reportedly shows a build of 195K barrels.

Nymex September WTI recently was at $67.32/bbl in electronic trading, nearly unchanged from today's $67.35 settlement price.

