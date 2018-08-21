LPL Financial July assets served rise 1.5% from June

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) LLC says total brokerage and advisory assets served at the end of July were $668.9B vs. $659.1B at the end of June.

Total net new assets: inflow of $0.4B vs inflows of $0.1B in June. July inflow included $0.7B of outflows from a small number of hybrid firms.

Total client cash sweep balances of $28.2B at the end of July fell 1.4% from $28.6B at June end.

LPLA -0.17% in after-hours trading.

Source: Press Release

Previously: LPL Financial Holdings beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (July 26)