Heritage, Allstate, AIG among insurers exposed to potential Hawaii storm

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG), Allstate (NYSE:ALL), AIG (NYSE:AIG), Progressive (NYSE:PGR), Chubb (NYSE:CB), Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR), and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) are among the publicly traded insurers with the most exposure to Hawaii, Bloomberg reports, citing a report by Sandler O'Neill analyst Paul Newsome.

Hurricane Lane could make landfall in Hawaii this week.

Hurricanes usually need to be category 3 or higher to cause significant amount of industry losses. Lane isn't expected to reach that strength.

