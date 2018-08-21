Annaly Capital gets regulatory approvals for MTGE Investment deal

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) receives requisite regulatory approvals to complete its previously announced offer to buy all of MTGE Investment's (NASDAQ:MTGE) common stock.

With the anticipated closing of the offer on Sept. 7, Annaly's board declares a common stock cash dividend of 22.174 cents per common share. The dividend is payable Sept. 10, 2018 to common shareholders of record as of 5:00 PM on Sept. 6, 2018. The Annaly board expects any Q3 dividend to be reduced by this amount.

In addition, if the merger is completed, Annaly will exchange one share of newly designated Annaly 8.125% series H cumulative redeemable preferred stock for each outstanding share of 8.125% series A preferred stock. Annaly's board declared a Q3 2018 dividend of 50.78125 cents per share of series H preferred.

Source: Press Release

