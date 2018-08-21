Resilient market keeps edging higher; S&P in record territory

The S&P 500 racked up its fourth straight gain and briefly hit a new intraday record (2,873.23) before pulling back later in the afternoon.

The bull market turns 3,453 days old tomorrow, which would make it the longest on record by most definitions, after today tying a streak that ran from October 1990 to March 2000.

"Nobody believed in this bull market and they still don't," said Marc Chaikin, CEO of Chaikin Analytics, adding that the bull run can continue, as "we have an economy that is not overheated and rates are still low. Couple that with the fact that people keep finding reasons to hate this market, that is a perfect storm for more gains."

Seven of the 11 S&P industry sectors finished higher, led by consumer discretionary (+0.9%) and industrials (+0.8%), while real estate (-0.9%), consumer staples (-0.8%) and utilities (-0.7%) finished at the back of the pack.

The U.S. Dollar Index fell for the fifth straight session, -0.6% to 95.16, while Treasury prices also moved lower, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield 2 bps higher to 2.84%.

October WTI crude oil climbed 0.6% to $65.84/bbl.