Zynga to build 'Star Wars' mobile game for Disney

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has struck a multi-year deal with Disney (NYSE:DIS) to build a mobile game set in the Star Wars universe.

Zynga's NaturalMotion studio in the UK will handle new Star Wars games, as well as take over the live service for Disney Interactive's Star Wars: Commander, launched in 2014.

"The opportunity with Zynga is the latest step in our mobile games licensing strategy, which pairs Disney characters and stories with proven partners to create unique games for our fans," says Disney's Kyle Laughlin.