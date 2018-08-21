Equity futures slip after Manafort verdict, Cohen pleas

Fresh off today's new S&P all-time high, equity futures have dipped after the twin federal legal developments affecting players in the orbit of President Trump.

S&P e-Mini futures are making up some ground lost just after the verdicts, down 0.12%; Nasdaq futures are off 0.14%.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty on 8 of 18 counts, including five counts of tax fraud.

Meanwhile, Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has pleaded guilty to eight felony charges, including tax evasion, unlawful campaign contributions, making a false statement to a financial institution and making an excessive campaign contribution.

In commodities, gold futures are up 0.7% (to $1,202.70/ounce); silver futures are up 0.7% as well. USD futures are down 0.7%.

ETFs: UUP, UGLD, UGL, UDN, DGP, GLL, DZZ, DGL, DGLD, USDU, DGZ, GLDW, UBG, IAUF