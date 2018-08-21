Honeywell, Emerson top Morgan Stanley coverage of multi-industry stocks

Morgan Stanley analysts today initiated coverage of 17 electrical equipment and multi-industry stocks, a sector marked by "shrinking barriers to entry in fast-growing niches in industrial technology and software,” the firm said. “We believe this makes revenue growth more important in a sector that has prioritized margin expansion since the Great Recession.”

Five stocks in the sector earned Overweight ratings, including Honeywell (NYSE:HON), which Stanley says is a solid balance of upside potential and secular performance using an emerging software platform.

Stanley says Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) should demonstrate outsized benefit from productivity spending and cyclical momentum; Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is a prime example of an effective market outgrowth with internal investments; Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) represents a mix of value, lower volatility and upside margin execution; and Hubbell's (NYSE:HUBB) cost challenges are improving as is the company’s "structural upgrade to growth" after the purchase of Aclara Technologies.

The firm rates these stocks at Equal Weight: MMM, PH, JCI, ETN, FLS, GDI, ITW, ALLE, CFX, CGNX,

Slapped with Underweight ratings, Stanley thinks Lennox International's (NYSE:LII) business fundamentals are in the later stages, and Rockwell Automation's (NYSE:ROK) markets have lost some outgrowth potential as certain headwinds limit the company’s ability to grow in software verticals.

