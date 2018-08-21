Rover pipeline sees delay in restoration work, keeping flows in check

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) says Rover Pipeline has told the Federal Energy Regulatory Committee that restoration along the right-of-way of two key supply laterals may stretch until November and December, threatening a further delay in increasing flows on the pipeline.

Rover has repeatedly sought permission to bring into service the two laterals, which are mechanically complete, but FERC has held out approval, seeking greater progress on a series of land slips and erosion problems that occurred during construction as well raising concerns about restoration of other segments of the pipeline and asking Rover to address landowner issues.

Flows on Rover have been range-bound between 2.1B-2.4B cf/day since early June.