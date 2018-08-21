Bloomberg: Disney mulls Sherwood to lead reorganized news

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is considering reorganizing its news operations under Ben Sherwood, the former news division head that now runs ABC, Freeform and Disney Channel, Bloomberg reports.

That could depend on Disney's bid for Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY), for which it's competing with Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and which has a large news unit.

Sherwood might yet pursue roles outside the company, but he's had early talks about a job that would oversee news across North America, Europe and India, according to the report.

Previous success at his news job, including pressing morning show Good Morning America to pass NBC's Today in viewers, hasn't carried over to ABC, stuck in third place among broadcast nets.

And Fox's Peter Rice has an inside line to take over Disney TV operations when it completes its $71.3B purchase of Fox media assets (FOX, FOXA).