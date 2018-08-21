Allergan's Esmya fibroid treatment rejected by FDA

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) -1.6% after-hours on news that the Food and Drug Administration rejected the company's Esmya treatment for uterine fibroids, requesting more information and citing safety issues outside the U.S.

AGN says its New Drug Application for ulipristal acetate included results of a clinical trial program which included two U.S. Phase 3 clinical trials and all Phase 3 EU registration studies as well as real-world data in more than 700K women with uterine fibroids across 80 countries.

The FDA decision could affect AGN’s plan to sell its women’s health unit, as CEO Brent Saunders said last month that potential bidders were waiting to see how the FDA would handle Esmya’s approval in order to properly value the business.