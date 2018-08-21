Netflix tests subscriber payment approach to cut Apple out

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is testing a payment feature that directs subscribers to pay via a separate Web browser -- a move that would directly cut Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) out of the revenue stream.

Drawing subscribers separately rather than using their fingerprint or facial recognition on an iPhone would deny Apple its 30% cut from App Store transactions (and 15% on renewals).

Netflix is reportedly testing the approach in 33 countries in Europe, Latin America and Asia, until Sept. 30.

The streaming service's app is currently third-highest grossing on the App Store, which generated $11.5B for Apple last year.