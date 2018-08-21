United Airlines eyes deals on Latin American joint ventures

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) is considering joint ventures with three Latin American carriers in the near future but a deal would not prevent the effects of the “ups and downs” of the region’s volatile market, says President Scott Kirby.

JV agreements with Colombian airline Avianca Holdings (NYSE:AVH), Panama’s Copa Airlines (NYSE:CPA) and Brazil’s Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras (NYSE:AZUL) would improve connectivity between the U.S. and Latin American aviation markets and create growth opportunities, Kirby says.

Kirby also says UAL is looking to add lie-flat beds in business class in 2020 on some of its Boeing 737 MAX 10 narrow-bodies that would fly domestic routes.