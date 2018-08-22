Facebook acts on inauthentic behavior linked to Iran, Russia

In a late Tuesday note, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) updates on its latest actions against political meddling, saying it's taken down 652 Pages, groups and accounts for "coordinated inauthentic behavior" with U.S. midterm elections less than 90 days away.

"Some of this activity originated in Iran, and some originated in Russia," Facebook says. "These were distinct campaigns and we have not identified any link or coordination between them."

A tip from FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) led Facebook to a network of pages showing behavior originating in Iran targeting Internet services in the Middle East, Latin America, UK and U.S. Parts of that network are linked to Iranian state media, Facebook says.

In an unrelated step, it also removed Pages, groups and accounts "that can be linked to sources the US government has previously identified as Russian military intelligence services ... While these are some of the same bad actors we removed for cybersecurity attacks before the 2016 US election, this more recent activity focused on politics in Syria and Ukraine."

