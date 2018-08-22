Hospitals shut at a rate of 30 annually

U.S. hospitals have been closing at a rate of about 30 a year, according to the American Hospital Association, and patients living far from major cities may be left with even fewer hospital choices as insurers push them toward online providers like Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) and clinics such as CVS's MinuteClinic (NYSE:CVS).

The next year to 18 months could further see an increase in shutdowns, with the risks coming following years of mergers and acquisitions.

