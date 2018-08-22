Futures slip amid political worries

Futures markets are pointing to slight opening losses as fresh political developments signaled new uncertainty over President Trump's leadership for investors to navigate.

Former 2016 campaign chair, Paul Manafort, was found guilty on eight counts of financial wrongdoing, while his prior personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, said a candidate for federal office directed him to pay off a porn star "for the principal purpose of influencing" the election.

The S&P 500 index today is still poised to break the longest-running bull market in history, fueled by strong earnings, tax cuts and economic growth.

Oil is up 1.3% at $66.66/bbl, gold is 0.3% higher at $1203/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 bps to 2.82%.

