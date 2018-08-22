Exact Sciences up 21% premarket on Cologuard co-promotion deal with Pfizer

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is up 21% premarket on light volume in response to its Cologuard co-promotion agreement with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) that will start next quarter and run through 2021.

Pfizer sales representatives will join EXAS sales reps in promoting Cologuard, a DNA screening test for colorectal cancer, to physicians and health systems.

Under the terms of the partnership, EXAS will maintain responsibility for manufacturing and laboratory operations. The companies will equally share gross profits and marketing expenses above a mutually agreed baseline.

EXAS will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the agreement.