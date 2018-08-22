Target rallies after comparable sales dazzle

Target (NYSE:TGT) reports comparable sales shot 6.5% higher in Q2 to sail past the consensus estimate for a 4.1% increase.

The number of transactions at the retailer were up 6.4% during the quarter, while average transaction amount edged up 0.1%. Digital sales were up 41% Y/Y and contributed 1.5 percentage points to the comp.

Gross margin came in at 30.3% of sales vs. 30.4% a year ago and 30.8% consensus. Operating margin was down 20 bps to 6.4% of sales.

"We're on track to deliver a strong back half and we've updated our full year guidance to reflect the strength of our business and the consumer economy. As we look ahead to 2019, we expect to achieve scale across the full slate of our initiatives - creating efficiencies and cost-savings, further strengthening our guest experience and positioning Target to continue gaining market share," says Target CEO Brian Cornell.

Target expects Q3 EPS of $1.00 to $1.20 vs. $1.09 consensus and full-year EPS of $5.30 to $5.50 vs. $5.15 to $5.45 prior and $5.30 consensus.