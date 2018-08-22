Sierra Oncology acquires late-stage candidate from Gilead for up to $198M; shares up 20% premarket

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) acquires the rights to momelotinib, a JAK 1/2 and ACRV1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two Phase 3 myelofibrosis studies, from Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). It says the drug is different from other JAK inhibitors in that it addresses myelofibrosis-related anemia.

Under the terms of the deal, Sierra will pay Gilead $3M upfront, up to $195M in milestones and mid-teen-to-high-twenties royalties on net sales. Sierra will also assume all ongoing clinical trials after a transition period.

Sierra will host a conference call tomorrow, August 23, at 4:00 pm ET to discuss the agreement.

Shares will resume trading at 7:35 am ET.

Update: The company has secured a $15M debt facility from Silicon Valley Bank to support the transaction and advance development. An additional $25M may be available subject to lender approval.