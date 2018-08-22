Momo +8% on Q2 beats with upside guide despite player decrease

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares are up 8% premarket on Q2 results that beat estimates with a 58% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q3 guidance has revenue of $525M to $540M (consensus: $516.61M).

Monthly active users on Momo’s application were 108M, up from 91.3M in last year’s quarter. Total paying users of the live video service and value-added service included 3.1M users of Tantan (not counting overlap) compared to 7.1M in last year’s quarter.

Revenue breakdown: Live video service, $411M (+58% Y/Y); Value-added service, $55.2M (+124%); Mobile marketing, $22.3M (+17%); Mobile games, $5.5M (-40%) due to the decrease in quarterly players.

Cost and expenses grew 49% Y/Y to $346.5M primarily due to increased revenue sharing with video broadcasters, production costs for the company’s co-produced TV variety show, and an increase in personnel costs.

Cash and equivalents totaled $1.1B at the end of the quarter. Cash from operating activities was $155.7M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

