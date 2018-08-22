FDA rejects Mallinckrodt's stannsoporfin marketing application; shares down 3% premarket

As expected, Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) has received a CRL from the FDA regarding its marketing application seeking approval for stannsoporfin for the treatment of severe jaundice in at-risk neonates. In May, an FDA advisory committee voted 16-7 against approval.

The CRL cited the need for additional data on newborns at least 35 weeks old with indicators of hemolysis who are risk of developing severe jaundice (hyperbilirubinemia).

The company says it will request a meeting with the agency to clarify a path forward before making a decision on further development of the product.

Shares are down 3% premarket on light volume.

Previously: Ad Com thumbs down on Mallinckrodt's stannsoporfin; shares down 7% (May 3)