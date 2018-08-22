Eagle Bancorp Montana to acquire Big Muddy Bancorp for $19M

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) to acquire Big Muddy Bancorp and its wholly owned subsidiary, The State Bank of Townsend, wherein each Big Muddy Bancorp shareholders will receive 20.49 shares of Eagle common stock for a total transaction value of ~$19M.

The Opportunity Bank’s acquisition of the $110M in assets Townsend will further solidify its position as the fourth largest Montana based bank with approximately $940M in assets.

The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2019.

