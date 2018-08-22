Hartford to buy Navigators for $2.1B

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) agrees to acquire the Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG), a specialty underwriter, for $70 a share or $2.1B in cash.

Navigators rises 10% in premarket trading to $70.95; the acquisition price represents a 34% premium to Navigators' closing price of $52.34 Tuesday.

The agreement includes a "go-shop" provision that gives Navigators 30 days to seek a competing proposal.

Navigators' founder, and shares controlled by other members of this family, which represent about 20% of total shares outstanding, agree to vote in support of the deal with Hartford.

Hartford has sufficient existing resources to fund the entire purchase price, but will consider other sources of capital before the deal closes. It doesn't plan to issue common stock in connection with the acquisition.

The acquisition is expected to result in an immaterial reduction to 2019 net income before acquisition-related charges, which haven't been finalized. Excluding acquisition-related charges and integration costs, Hartford expects the deal to be immediately accretive to '19 net income.

For 2020, Hartford sees the deal adding $30M-$75M to net income and $60M-$95M to core earnings. Navigators is expected to contribute $110M-$145M to core earnings offset by a reduction of about $50M in Hartford's net investment income, after tax, due to the cash used to fund the purchase.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Navigators higher on upgrade by Sandler O'Neill (Aug. 14)