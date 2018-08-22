Clearwater Paper announces sale of its Ladysmith, Wisconsin facility to Dunn Paper

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) sold its Ladysmith, Wisconsin facility to Dunn Paper for ~$72M.

Net proceeds will be used to fund the expansion of our Shelby, N.C.facility and opportunistically pay down debt.

"In our Consumer Products business, our strategy is focused on network optimization to match the growing demand for the ultra-quality segments of the tissue category. As a result, we elected to sell our Ladysmith facility, which manufactures recycled paper and does not align with that strategy,” said Linda K. Massman, president and chief executive officer.

Press Release