Bitauto +12% on Q2 beats, upside revenue guide

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) gains 12% premarket on Q2 beats with a 29% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q3 growth has revenue of $402M to $409.5M (consensus: $396.02M).

Revenue breakdown (ASC 606): Ad and subscription, $161.4M (+16% Y/Y); Transaction services, $192.2M (+50%); Digital marketing solutions, $33.9M (last year’s quarter: $33.9M).

Cash and equivalents totaled $1.19B at the end of the quarter. Cash used in operating activities was $36.7M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:15 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

