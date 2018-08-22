Health Canada signs off on doubling of production capacity at Canopy Growth site

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) announces that Health Canada has approved an amendment to its cannabis licenses that will allow it to double its growing capacity at its Smith Falls Campus, adding an additional 223,000 sq. ft. of cultivation space at majority-owned Les Serres Vert Cannabis greenhouse in Mirabel, Quebec and a license for a state-of-the-art distribution center at the same campus.

The company says its total capacity is now 2.7M sq. ft.

The Canadian recreational cannabis market will launch on October 17.