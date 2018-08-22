MidWestOne Financial to buy ATBancorp in deal valued at $170M

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) agrees to buy ATBancorp in a transaction valued at $170.3M, based on MidWestOne's Aug. 20, 2018 stock price of $32.92 per share.

The aggregate consideration to be paid will consist of stock consideration at an exchange ratio of 117.5500x and fixed cash consideration of $34.8M.

MidWestOne expects the deal to be 15%+ accretive to EPS in 2019 (excluding one-time transaction expenses) and 2020.

Sees completing the acquisition in Q1 2019.

After the acquisition is completed, MidWestOne will add two more members to its board; no changes are planned for MIdWestOne's current executive management team.

Source: Press Release

