Theater-studio relationship to be examined in trial

An U.S. District Court in Texas rejected AMC Entertainment's (NYSE:AMC) bid for summary judgment in a lawsuit alleging the company colluded with movie studios such as Disney (NYSE:DIS), Paramount (NYSE:VIA), Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Universal (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to freeze out an independent theater owner in Houston, Texas.

AMC is accused of utilizing "clearance" pacts that carved out exclusivity on first-run films in its geographical region.

The Hollywood Reporter says the ruling sets up the potential for the first jury trial examining the relationship between movie theaters and film studios since the Supreme Court's 1948 landmark decision in United States v. Paramount Pictures.

