MedMen gains exclusive rights to Woodstock name for cannabis products

MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF) has signed an exclusive license agreement with The Woodstock Cannabis Company, granting MedMen rights to use the iconic Woodstock brand on cannabis products manufactured and sold in six states: California, Nevada, Massachusetts, Florida, Illinois and Arizona.

The Agreement grants MedMen the right to manufacture and distribute Woodstock branded cannabis products to MedMen stores or third-party retailers in those six states, and anticipates additional states should Woodstock decide to enter them.

The Agreement also gives MedMen premium placement of cannabis products at Woodstock music festivals and promotions.

Financial terms are not disclosed.