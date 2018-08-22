Argenx up 4% premarket on license of ARGX-115 to AbbVie

Argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) is up 4% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has exercised its option for exclusive rights to GARP inhibitor ARGX-115 as allowed under their April 2016 agreement.

ARGX is eligible to receive up to $625M in milestones and tiered royalties on net sales. It also has the right to co-promote ARGX-115-based products in the EU and Swiss Economic Area.

GARP (glycoprotein A repetitions predominant) plays a key role in modulating active transforming growth factor beta (TGF-beta), an immunosuppressive protein that limits the activity of activated regulatory T cells (Tregs) to prevent autoimmune problems. Tregs also prevent the immune system from recognizing and killing cancer cells, however.