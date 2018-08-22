More on Royal Bank of Canada Q3

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Q3 adjusted EPS of C$2.14 beats consensus by C$0.03, driven by strong earnings in personal & commercial banking and wealth management and reflecting benefits from North American interest rates and client volume growth.

Growth was partly offset by lower results in investor & treasury services and insurance.

Royal Bank also boosts quarterly dividend by 4% to C$0.98 per share.

90-day active mobile users rose 18% Y/Y to 3.7M; 22% rise in mobile sessions; digital adoptions increases to 49%.

Q3 net income by segment: