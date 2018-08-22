More on Royal Bank of Canada Q3

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Q3 adjusted EPS of C$2.14 beats consensus by C$0.03, driven by strong earnings in personal & commercial banking and wealth management and reflecting benefits from North American interest rates and client volume growth.
Growth was partly offset by lower results in investor & treasury services and insurance.
Royal Bank also boosts quarterly dividend by 4% to C$0.98 per share.
90-day active mobile users rose 18% Y/Y to 3.7M; 22% rise in mobile sessions; digital adoptions increases to 49%.
Q3 net income by segment:
Personal & commercial banking: C$1.51B, up 8% Y/Y, mainly reflecting improved deposit spreads resulting from higher Canadian interest rates, and average volume growth of 5%, primarily driven by solid growth in Canadian residential mortgages, commercial lending, and deposit products.
Wealth management: C$578M, up 19% Y/Y, largely reflecting higher average fee-based assets in both Canada and the U.S., primarily driven by positive equity market performance and client activity.
Insurance: C$158M, down 2% Y/Y, reflecting increased costs supporting sales growth and client service activities, offset by improved International claims experience.
Investor & treasury services: C$155M, down 13%, primarily due to lower funding and liquidity revenue, higher costs in support of business growth, and increased technology investments, including robotic process automation.
Capital markets: C$698M, up 14%,primarily due to higher revenue in corporate and investment banking and global markets.
Previously: Royal Bank of Canada declares C$0.98 dividend (Aug. 22)
Previously: Royal Bank of Canada beats by C$0.03, beats on revenue (Aug. 22)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox