More on Royal Bank of Canada Q3

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Q3 adjusted EPS of C$2.14 beats consensus by C$0.03,  driven by strong earnings in personal & commercial banking and wealth management and reflecting benefits from North American interest rates and client volume growth.

Growth was partly offset by lower results in investor & treasury services and insurance.

Royal Bank also boosts quarterly dividend by 4% to C$0.98 per share.

90-day active mobile users rose 18% Y/Y to 3.7M; 22% rise in mobile sessions; digital adoptions increases to 49%.

Q3 net income by segment:

    Personal & commercial banking: C$1.51B,  up 8% Y/Y, mainly reflecting improved deposit spreads resulting from higher Canadian interest rates, and average volume growth of 5%, primarily driven by solid growth in Canadian residential mortgages, commercial lending, and deposit products.

    Wealth management: C$578M, up 19% Y/Y, largely reflecting higher average fee-based assets in both Canada and the U.S., primarily driven by positive equity market performance and client activity.

    Insurance: C$158M, down 2% Y/Y, reflecting increased costs supporting sales growth and client service activities, offset by improved International claims experience.

    Investor & treasury services: C$155M, down 13%, primarily due to lower funding and liquidity revenue, higher costs in support of business growth, and increased technology investments, including robotic process automation.

    Capital markets: C$698M, up 14%,primarily due to higher revenue in corporate and investment banking and global markets.

