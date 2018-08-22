Needham raises Workday to 17% upside after industry checks

Needham maintains a Buy rating on Workday (NYSE:WDAY) and increases the price target by $20 to $170, a 17% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Scott Berg cites recent HCM industry checks suggesting a strong selling environment and enthusiasm about the potential impact of the recent Adaptive Insights acquisition.

The firm's Q2 revenue and EPS estimates are essentially in-line with the consensus, but Needham expects positive bookings and deal commentary particularly for sales of the Financials platform and new products like Prysm.

Berg raises the target on the belief that Workday can maintain its current valuation over the next year.

Workday reports earnings on September 4.