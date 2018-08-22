Schlumberger to sell marine seismic acquisition business in ~$600M deal

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) agrees to sell the marine seismic acquisition assets of its WesternGeco geophysical services subsidiary to Shearwater GeoServices in a cash and stock deal.

SLB will receive $600M in cash plus a 15% equity interest and will be entitled to payments under an earn-out agreement linked to future vessel usage over and above specific thresholds, as well as an option to utilize two vessels from Shearwater.

The deal includes 10 high-end seismic acquisition vessels, 12 complete streamer sets with spares, two source vessels, manufacturing facilities in Norway and Malaysia, and WesternGeco's proprietary marine seismic technology.