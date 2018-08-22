Lowe's -2% after guidance disappoints, hardware stores closed

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) reports comparable sales rose 5.2% in Q2 to fall just short of the consensus expectation for a 5.4% rise and trail Home Depot's 8.1% comp scorcher for a generally overlapping period.

The retailer's gross margin rate came in at an in-line 34.5% of sales vs. 34.2% a year ago.

Lowe's announced the closure of all of its Orchard Supply Hardware stores and says it will aggressively rationalize its store inventory.

Looking ahead, Lowe's expects FY18 sales growth of 4% to 5% vs. +5% prior view and EPS of $4.50 to $4.60.

Shares of Lowe's are down 2.05% in premarket trading to $97.70.

