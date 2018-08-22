Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) initiated with Buy rating and $45 (18% upside) at Stifel citing valuation and expected return to double-digit growth next year.

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) initiated with Buy rating and $34 (70% upside) price target at Janney.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) initiated with Buy rating and $34 (24% upside) price target at Stifel citing expected return to low double-digit growth.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) resumed with Buy rating and $258 (10% upside) price target at Stifel citing bullish prospects for maintaining at least low double-digit sales growth over the next five years.

Intricon (NASDAQ:IIN) price target raised to $73 (16% upside) (Buy) from $62 at B. Riley FBR citing positive impact of top customer Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in diabetes. MDT price target raised to $96 (flat) (Hold).

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) downgraded to Hold with a $34 (5% downside risk) price target at Stifel citing valuation.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) downgraded to Hold with a $95 (3% upside) price target at Stifel citing valuation. Shares down 1% premarket.