Calyxt names Dr. Yves J. Ribeill as Interim CEO

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) announces that its Board of Directors has appointed Yves Ribeill, Ph.D., as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Ribeill replaces Federico Tripodi, who is leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities.

Additionally, Jonathan Fassberg, founder of the Trout Group and currently Co-CEO of Solebury Trout, is also appointed as a member of the Board of Directors and a member of the Audit Committee.

Yves Joseph Ribeill, founded SCYNEXIS, Inc and served as President and CEO from 1999 to 2015.