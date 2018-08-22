PPDAI Group jumps 9.2% after Q2 beat, announces $120M stock buyback

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) climbs 9.2% in premarket trading after reporting better-than-expected Q2 net revenue and announcing an upsized stock buyback program.

Boosting share repurchase program to $120M of American depositary shares from $60M.

Q2 loan origination volume RMB16.8B, up 1.6% Y/Y.

Cumulative number of borrowers 12.4M as of June 30, 2018 vs. 11.3M at March 31, 2018.

Q2 non-GAAP operating margin of 46.0%

Q2 net revenue RMB 1.06B ($160.2M) vs. RMB1.07B Y/Y.

Income per ADS RMB 1.87 (28 cents) vs. RMB 0.92 Y/Y.

Source: Press Release

Previously: PPDAI Group beats on revenue (Aug. 22)