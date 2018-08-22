Ferroglobe PLC to repurchase $20M common shares

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) authorized the repurchase of up to $20M of common shares in the period ending December 31, 2018.

“The Board of Directors believes that Ferroglobe’s recently prevailing share prices do not reflect the Company’s long-term intrinsic value, and that authorizing a share repurchase program is appropriate in light of our confidence in the business and its outlook. We consider our shares to offer an attractive investment opportunity. The allocation of funds to the buy-back will be balanced with our commitment to continue deleveraging the Company and with other value enhancing opportunities as they arise,” said Javier López Madrid, Ferroglobe’s Executive Chairman.

Shares -4.4%

Press Release