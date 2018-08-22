Analog Devices -2.3% after Q3 beats with Industrial miss, in-line guide

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) drops 2.3% premarket on Q3 results that beat estimates with an 8% Y/Y revenue growth. In-line Q4 guidance has revenue at $1.57B +/- $40M (consensus: $1.55B) and EPS at $1.52 +/- $0.06 (consensus: $1.51) with gross margin of about 71%, operating expenses at $445M +/- $5M, and operating margin from 42% to 43%.

Revenue breakdown: Industrial, $793.3M (+14% Y/Y, FactSet estimate: $798.9M); Automotive, $246.9M (+6%, FS: $240.5M); Consumer, $208.6M (-17%, FS: $182.6M); Communications, $323.9M (+27%, FS: $288.9M).

Non-GAAP gross margin was nearly flat on the year at 71.2% (FS: 71.5%). Operating margin was up to 42.7% (FS: 42%) from last year’s 42.1%.

Earnings call is scheduled for 10 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

